UK government yet to reach Brexit deal with opposition Labour - PM May's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has not yet reached a Brexit agreement with the opposition Labour Party and further talks will take place later on Tuesday, her spokesman said.

May, whose Brexit deal with Brussels has been rejected three times by parliament, hopes to agree a way forward with Labour to break the deadlock.

When asked about the possibility of a temporary customs union with the European Union, the spokesman declined to comment on the detail of the talks.