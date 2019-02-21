Brexit
UK making progress in EU talks but still a lot of hard work to do - May's spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has been making progress in negotiations with the European Union over potential changes to its exit deal but there is still “a lot of hard work” to do, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

“It is still very much the position of the European Union that they want the United Kingdom to leave with a deal and that means everyone working together with energy in order to secure the assurances that parliament needs,” he added.

