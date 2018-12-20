UK ministers focused on getting Brexit deal through parliament, May says

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits with members of her cabinet, including Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, Secretary of State for the Home Department Sajid Javid and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark during the UK-Poland Inter-Governmental Consultations at Lancaster House in central London, Britain, December 20, 2018. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that her cabinet’s focus was on building support for her Brexit deal after different ministers floated contrasting back-up plans should her Brexit deal fail to pass in parliament next month.

“Cabinet ministers (and) I have all been very clear that we are working and focusing on ensuring that we can get the deal that we have agreed with the European Union through parliament in the meaningful vote,” May said at a news conference.

“Everybody is very clear, not only what government policy is, but what we are all individually and collectively focused on is working to ensure that that deal is able to be agreed.”