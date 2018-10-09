UK pressing 'intensive' Brexit talks before EU summit - PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is pressing on with “intensive” talks to try to hammer out a Brexit agreement with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday before the two sides meet at a summit in Brussels.

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May greets supporters after her speech at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, England, October 3, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Addressing her top ministers, May said since an informal summit in Salzburg last month, where several of her ideas were criticised by EU leaders, “officials have been engaging in technical talks with the Commission on the withdrawal agreement and on the future relationship”.

“The PM said ahead of the October council next Wednesday and Thursday, these talks will continue on an intensive basis,” her spokesman said.