Vote on government Brexit plans may complicate EU talks - PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - A vote in parliament on Tuesday on the government’s plans for Brexit will send a message to the European Union and will make negotiations more difficult if lawmakers undermine the official position, Prime Minister Theresa May told her ministers.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pauses as she addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The prime minister said that the votes were important in terms of the message they send to Brussels. She said that anything which undermines the government at home would make the negotiations with the EU more difficult,” her spokesman said, reporting the content of a cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday.