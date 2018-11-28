Brexit
Labour could back option of second Brexit vote, says McDonnell

Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, John McDonnell, speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman said another Brexit referendum is an option if a vote of no confidence fails to bring down the government or trigger a general election.

When asked if another referendum is inevitable, John McDonnell told the BBC: “That’s right, we have said our policy is: if we can’t get a general election well then the other option which we have kept on the table is a people’s vote, a public vote.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

