Brexit
Labour's McDonnell: Only way left on Brexit is to go back to people

John McDonnell, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain February 17, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS.

LONDON (Reuters) - The only way forward on Brexit now is to hold a fresh public referendum, the opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s getting dangerous now, she’s about to wreck the economy if we’re not careful, so we’re forced into a position whereby... we’ve got to block a no deal, we’ve got to block a reckless deal, so the only way we’re left now - the only way - is going back to the people,” he said.

