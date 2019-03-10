UK Labour Party could agree Brexit deal in weeks - finance chief McDonnell

FILE PHOTO - John McDonnell, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain February 17, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party could agree an alternative Brexit deal with the European Union within a matter of weeks, the party’s finance policy chief John McDonnell said on Sunday, adding he expected the government’s deal to be rejected.

“We could agree ... Labour’s deal within a matter of weeks - the European Union has looked positively on that. In all the discussions we’ve had they see that as the foundation of a proper negotiation,” he told the BBC.