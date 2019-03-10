Brexit
March 10, 2019 / 10:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Labour Party could agree Brexit deal in weeks - finance chief McDonnell

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - John McDonnell, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain February 17, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party could agree an alternative Brexit deal with the European Union within a matter of weeks, the party’s finance policy chief John McDonnell said on Sunday, adding he expected the government’s deal to be rejected.

“We could agree ... Labour’s deal within a matter of weeks - the European Union has looked positively on that. In all the discussions we’ve had they see that as the foundation of a proper negotiation,” he told the BBC.

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below