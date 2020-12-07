EU's McGuinness say Brexit talks not looking good, UK must compromise

FILE PHOTO: European Parliament Vice President Mairead McGuinness gestures during her hearing as the new EU financial services commissioner before the European Parliament's economic affairs committee, in Brussels, Belgium, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Post-Brexit trade talks are not looking good unless Britain understands the need to compromise on the three key outstanding issues, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Monday.

“No, it’s not looking good and the reason it’s not looking good is that the UK are failing to understand the significance of the three outstanding issues and the need for the UK to compromise,” McGuinness, Ireland’s representative on the European Union’s executive, told Irish broadcaster RTE.

“I would hope that in that meeting (later on Monday between UK and EU leaders), there will be a report from the negotiators of some progress. Any progress would be a positive move on any of the three issues to allow us then to go on to tomorrow.”