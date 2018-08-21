FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 4:05 PM / in an hour

Raab hopes Brexit deal with EU still possible in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain is confident it can reach a Brexit agreement with the European Union in October, the country’s chief negotiator on leaving the bloc said on Tuesday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, brief the media after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“If we have that ambition, that pragmatism and that energy on both sides, I’m confident we can reach that agreement by October,” Dominic Raab said after meeting EU negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

“There are still gaps, we’ve had an honest conversation about those,” he added.

Raab also said he wanted the sides to try agreeing on a political level what they have so far failed to iron out in technical talks.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek

