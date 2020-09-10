Emergency Brexit talks fail to ease EU concerns - sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Talks on Thursday in London between EU and UK representatives failed to clear the bloc’s concerns about London’s proposed Internal Market Bill, two EU diplomats and an official said.

One EU diplomat characterised commments by UK’s senior minister Michael Gove as “verbosity”, while another said the bloc’s concerns have “not been cleared at this stage”.

A third person, an EU official, said the meeting “failed to resolve the EU’s concerns”