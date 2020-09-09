UK agrees to meet EU over new Brexit bill - government spokesperson

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain agreed to meet the EU over the implementation of their divorce deal, a UK government spokesperson said, after Brussels called on such a meeting swiftly to clarify “strong concerns” over London’s latest domestic Brexit bill that could undercut the earilier agreement.

“We’ve been engaging constructively with the EU through the Joint Committee process, and hope that this meeting will help intensify discussions so that we can reach a negotiated outcome,” the spokesperson said.