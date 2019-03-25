UK ministers meet to discuss parliament's bid for Brexit control - source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British ministers will discuss how to address parliament’s attempts to take control of Britain’s departure from the European Union at 0900 GMT on Monday before a meeting of Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet team, a government source said.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said May’s cabinet, her top team of ministers, would then meet at 1000 GMT at the beginning of a week which could determine the fate of Brexit, Britain’s biggest policy shift in more than 40 years.