EU can offer UK assurances, but no changes to Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Britain might be able to secure assurances on its deal to exit the European Union, but the tentative agreement itself could not change.

“I think the withdrawal agreement has been negotiated very well,” Merkel told reporters before a summit of all 28 national EU leaders in Brussels.

“We have our principles and I do not see how the withdrawal agreement can be changed. We can of course talk about whether there are additional assurances but in this the 27 EU members are together and will make their interests clear, although always in the spirit that we want very, very good relations with Great Britain after Great Britain has left the European Union.”