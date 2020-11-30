On Brexit, time is running short and members are getting impatient - Merkel

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen after delivering a speech on the government's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - With time running very short to reach a deal on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union, some member states are growing impatient, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

She named governance, a competitive level playing field, Britain’s desire for access to the EU energy market and the EU’s desire for continued access to fishing grounds as key sticking points.

We hope that the negotiations will have a good end,” she said. “We don’t need a deal at any price and we have made this clear... A deal is in everyone’s interest.”