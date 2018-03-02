May says message to EU is clear: "let's get on with it"

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain would not be buffeted by European Union demands in divorce talks nor would threaten to walk out of negotiations, adding her message to the bloc was“let’s get on with it”.

Both Britain and the EU had a shared interest in getting a deal on their future arrangements right after Brexit, she said, adding her speech on Friday set out the terms of the best agreement not just for Britain but the bloc as well.