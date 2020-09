FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel gives a news conference following a virtual summit with European leaders to discuss the situation in Belarus, in Brussels, Belgium August 19, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s withdrawal treaty with the European Union “has to be applied in full,” to build trust, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

“The withdrawal agreement was concluded and ratified by both sides, it has to be applied in full,” Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter. “Breaking international law is not acceptable and does not create the confidence we need to build our future relationship.”