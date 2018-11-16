UK eurosceptic ministers to unite around new Brexit backstop stance - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior eurosceptic ministers will meet next week to agree a united position in a bid to get Prime Minister Theresa May to change the controversial “backstop” element of her draft Brexit withdrawal agreement, the Telegraph reported.

Five pro-Brexit ministers, including Liam Fox and Michael Gove who publicly backed the prime minister on Friday, will meet early next week, the Telegraph’s deputy political editor reported without giving sources.

“The aim is to change the wording of the backstop exit mechanism to stop it binding UK in customs union indefinitely. There’s genuine optimism it can be done ahead of Brussels summit on Nov 25,” Steven Swinford said in a tweet.

“If it can’t then they’re going to have difficult decision to make on Commons vote.”