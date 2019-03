Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Government ministers who defied instructions by abstaining in a vote in Britain’s parliament on Wednesday will not be sacked, Guardian reporter Dan Sabbagh said on Twitter.

A government source did not confirm the report. Several cabinet ministers, including business secretary Greg Clark, abstained on the vote, which ended in defeat for the government.