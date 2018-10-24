May's ministers go to Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - Some of Prime Minister Theresa May’s senior ministers and lawmakers from the Northern Irish party which props up her government were seen entering her Downing Street residence on Wednesday, a Reuters photographer said.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds and DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson were among those seen entering Downing Street.

A Downing Street spokesman said May, who is due to address her divided party’s powerful “1922 Committee” on Wednesday, meets with cabinet ministers all the time.