October 24, 2018 / 3:30 PM / in 31 minutes

May's ministers go to Downing Street

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Some of Prime Minister Theresa May’s senior ministers and lawmakers from the Northern Irish party which props up her government were seen entering her Downing Street residence on Wednesday, a Reuters photographer said.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds and DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson were among those seen entering Downing Street.

A Downing Street spokesman said May, who is due to address her divided party’s powerful “1922 Committee” on Wednesday, meets with cabinet ministers all the time.

Reporting by Henry Nicholls and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
