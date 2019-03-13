UK government would expect rebel ministers to resign, no comment on abstainers - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, following the vote on Brexit in London, Britain, March 13, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said ministers who voted against the government’s instructions on Wednesday would be expected to resign, but did not say that those who abstained would also be expected to resign.

Four cabinet ministers, including the work and pensions minister Amber Rudd, the justice minister David Gauke, the business minister Greg Clarke and Scotland minister David Mundell abstained on the motion.

“If you vote against the government you are expected to resign,” the spokesman said.