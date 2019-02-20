Up to 15 British ministers may vote to stop UK from leaving EU on March 29 - Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament during a pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstration, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - As many as 15 British government ministers may vote to stop the United Kingdom leaving the European Union on March 29 in the event that no Brexit deal has been agreed, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The ministers opposing a no-deal Brexit are considering challenging British Prime Minister Theresa May to fire them if they vote against her in parliament next week, the report said.

They want a delay to Brexit if there is no agreement in place, according to Bloomberg.

Britain is due to leave EU on March 29.