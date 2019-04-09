U.S. Treasury Secretary says U.S. preparing for 'hard Brexit'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces the Trump administration's economic sanctions against the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday told lawmakers the Trump administration is preparing for the possibility of a “hard Brexit”.

“I think at this point we need to be prepared for a hard Brexit as a very realistic outcome,” Mnuchin said at a hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

The United States is monitoring the developments around United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and has been working with regulators to prepare for any market or trade disruptions, he said.