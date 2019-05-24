Brexit
May's resignation increases risk of no-deal Brexit - Moody's

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the back of Downing Street, in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is at increased risk of a no-deal Brexit and a further slowdown in growth after Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation on Friday, credit ratings agency Moody’s said.

“The uncertainty around Brexit is clearly credit negative, weighing on investment and hiring decisions and ultimately growth. The prime minister’s resignation also increases the risk of a no-deal Brexit,” Moody’s lead UK sovereign analyst Sarah Carlson said.

