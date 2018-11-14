Mordaunt wants further assurance over Brexit deal - Sun

British Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018.REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s International Development minister Penny Mordaunt is waiting for further assurances before she will put her name to support Theresa May’s Brexit deal, the political editor of the Sun reported on Wednesday.

Tom Newton Dunn said Mordaunt had now read the draft withdrawal text and had seen Prime Minister May to discuss it.

“But allies warn ‘don’t expect fireworks today’ from her,” he added on Twitter.

Mordaunt, who backed leaving the European Union at the 2016 referendum, has been tipped as one cabinet minister who could resign over May’s plan to leave the bloc.