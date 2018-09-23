PM May, EU leaders need to look at room for movement on Brexit - UK lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit proposals seem to have no life left in them and the government and European leaders need to look at what room for movement there is in negotiations, a senior pro-EU lawmaker from her Conservatives said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Education Secretary Nicky Morgan arrives for a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

At a summit in Austria on Thursday, EU leaders rejected May’s “Chequers” plan, saying she needed to give ground on trade and customs arrangements for the UK border with Ireland.

“I am not sure there is life left in Chequers ...,” Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament’s Treasury Select Committee and a former government minister, told Sky News.

“We want to see a deal, the question I think that has to be answered now by the government, by the EU leaders is what room for movement is there, how do we move on from where we ended up last week?”