Britain can still avoid no-deal Brexit, says EU Commissioner Moscovici

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici presents the EU executive's economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - EU Economic Affairs and Tax Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday he believed Britain would not leave the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

EU leaders handed Prime Minister Theresa May a last chance at a summit on Friday to ensure Britain quits the bloc in an orderly way, but her party and the British parliament remains deeply divided over the divorce deal she negotiated.

“My conviction is that we can avoid a no-deal Brexit and I believe we will avoid one,” Moscovici told RTL radio.