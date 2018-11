Britain's Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - No British government ministers will resign over Brexit tonight, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said, according to a Tweet by a BBC reporter on Wednesday evening following a cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier she had won the backing of senior ministers for her draft European Union divorce deal.

“Mundell says no resignations tonight as far as he knows...,” the BBC’s Nick Eardley said on Twitter.