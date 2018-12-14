May - Juncker's "nebulous" comment not aimed at me

British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had clarified during an animated conversation on Friday that he had not called her “nebulous”.

May had earlier been filmed on an official video remonstrating with Juncker at an EU summit in Brussels where she appeared to be accusing him of labelling her nebulous, a term he used on Thursday to describe the debate around Brexit.

“I had a robust discussion with Jean-Claude Juncker,” she told reporters. “I think that’s the sort of discussion you’re able to have when you have developed a working relationship and you work well together.

“And what came out of that was his clarity that he had been talking, when he used that particular phrase, ... about a general level of debate.”