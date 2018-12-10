Dutch estimate cost of 'hard' Brexit at 2.3 billion euros

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - If Britain leaves the European Union with no deal in place it will cause the Netherlands around 2.3 billion euros (2.06 billion pounds) in direct costs through 2023, the Court of Audit said on Monday.

The court, which performs official analyses for government decision-making purposes, noted that the Cabinet and much of Dutch industry have been preparing “intensively” for Brexit since 2016, but the country’s customs may not be ready in time in a “worst-case scenario.”

Britain is the Netherlands’ third-largest trading partner after Germany and Belgium.