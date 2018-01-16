FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Brexit
January 16, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch government says EU countries hurt most by Brexit shouldn't pay more into EU budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch finance minister said on Tuesday that it would not be fair for countries that stand to suffer disproportionately from lost trade after Britain leaves the European Union to also increase their contribution to the EU budget.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in an interview with RTL television that it would not be fair if the Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark, who will “suffer the damage from Brexit, must also pay the bill for it”.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.