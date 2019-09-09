Dutch might prefer 'no-deal' Brexit to further delay - minister

FILE PHOTO: Sigrid Kaag, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation speaks at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 (GES 2019) in The Hague, Netherlands June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch might prefer a ‘no-deal’ Brexit on Oct. 31 to continuing uncertainty about when and how Britain will leave the European Union, Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag said in an interview published on Monday.

“There comes a point where the certainty of being worse off can be better than ongoing uncertainty without any new prospect,” Kaag told the Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

“We need a good reason for further delay. It is hard to say what that would be. So far, the Brits have not presented an alternative to the Brexit deal that is already on the table.”

A chaotic Brexit without a transition agreement to soften the economic shock could come at a significant cost for the Netherlands as Britain is its third largest trading partner after Germany and Belgium.

On the other hand, British investments in the Netherlands have soared more than four-fold to 80 billion euros ($88 billion) since Britons voted to leave the European Union in 2016, the Dutch statistics office said on Monday.