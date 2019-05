FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy reacts after a televised debate moderated by journalist Jeroen Pauw, on the eve of European elections in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he had spoken to Britain’s Theresa May to convey his thanks and respect after she announced she would step down on June 7.

“The deal reached between the European Union and Britain for an orderly Brexit remains on the table,” Rutte said on Twitter.