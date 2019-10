Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday he had spoken with Boris Johnson after parliament forced the British prime minister to seek a further delay to Brexit before it votes on the new divorce deal.

“We discussed the situation around Brexit,” Rutte said in a statement. “I wished him success in the next steps in the British Parliament.”

Rutte said the two leaders have agreed to keep in close contact.