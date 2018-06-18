FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 12:49 PM / in 33 minutes

PM May's healthcare funding rise wins broad cabinet support - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledge to increase healthcare funding by 20 billion pounds won broad approval from her cabinet of top ministers on Monday, her spokesman said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May signs the cast of patient Jade Myers, 15 of London, who broke her leg falling off a wall, during a visit the Royal Free Hospital in London, June 18, 2018. Dan Kitwood/Pool via Reuters

“There was broad support in cabinet for the plans which have been set out today by the prime minister and the health secretary,” the spokesman told reporters.

“They were all supportive both of the funding ... and the scale of the announcement ... The chancellor will be coming forward with further detail on the funding arrangements later in the year.”

Reporting Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

