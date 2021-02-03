UK will invoke Article 16 of N.Irish Protocol if needed, Johnson says

FILE PHOTO: Police officers stand by port security as a lorry drives in at the entrance to the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Britain January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would invoke Article 16 of the Northern Irish Protocol to force a rethink of trade between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom if that was necessary.

“We will do everything we need to do, whether legislatively or indeed by invoking Article 16 of the Protocol to ensure that there is no barrier down the Irish Sea,” he told parliament.