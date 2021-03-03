UK government will ensure no charges on agrifoods for Northern Ireland, says minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday the government intended to ensure there was no charging regime required for agrifoods being brought into ports in the British-governed province.

Asked what the government was doing to prevent the potential imposition of charges on agricultural goods and food being brought into ports in Northern Ireland, he told parliament: “I can confirm today ... that it is our intention that no charging regime is required for agrifoods.” He said he would set out details later.

He also said further guidance would be provided on parcel movements from Britain to Northern Ireland.