DUP MEP Dodds says party won't accept May's Brexit deal

BELFAST (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party will not accept British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal as it would endanger the integrity of the United Kingdom, the party’s only member of the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

“The DUP wants to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion but this deal will endanger the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK,” a party statement quoted Diane Dodds as telling the European Parliament.

“It is not a price that we as Unionists are willing to pay,” Dodds said.