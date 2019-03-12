DUP set to vote down Brexit deal, will first listen to top lawyer - UTV

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up the British Prime Minister’s government is set to vote against her EU divorce deal but will first listen carefully to her top lawyer’s statement in parliament, the political editor of Northern Ireland’s UTV said.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said earlier on Tuesday that it had not yet come to a definitive conclusion on how it would vote on the divorce deal.

“The DUP is not impressed with the legal backstop advice. The party set to vote against the deal but will listen closely to @Geoffrey_Cox statement,” UTV’s Ken Reid said on Twitter, referring to the government’s top lawyer Cox.