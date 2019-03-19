Brexit
DUP's Dodds says Brexit talks good but deal not close - BBC reporter

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party has had good discussions with the British government, a BBC journalist quoted the party’s deputy leader as saying on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Theresa May seeks its support for her Brexit divorce agreement.

A BBC Northern Irish correspondent tweeted that Nigel Dodds said an agreement was by no means close and that the pro-Brexit party’s conditions had not softened. The small Northern Irish party supports May’s minority government but has opposed her Brexit deal over a “backstop” arrangement to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

