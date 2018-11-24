Northern Irish DUP says will support Gibraltar cause in parliament

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds speaks at the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Saturday pledged to use its 10 votes in parliament to support the cause of Gibraltar if necessary.

The European Union is trying to broker a compromise between Spain and the United Kingdom over the future of the British overseas territory to stop Madrid from blocking an agreement on Britain’s EU withdrawal treaty.

“Gibraltar is British and we will use our voices and our votes in parliament to stand with British Gibraltar,” Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds told the party’s annual conference in Belfast.