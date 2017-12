LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is committed to maintaining its economic and territorial integrity after Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday, when asked about the prospect of regulatory divergence between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

A section of road is seen where the photograph is taken from Northern Ireland looking towards Ireland on the exact border between County Fermanagh and County Cavan near Florencecourt, Northern Ireland, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“The PM has been clear the UK is leaving the European Union as a whole and the territorial and economic integrity of the United Kingdom will be protected,” the spokesman said.