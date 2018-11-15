Northern Ireland's DUP wants Tory leader who will 'deliver on Brexit'

Nigel Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party propping up Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government wants a Conservative Party leader who will “deliver on Brexit”, its deputy leader said following calls for May to resign on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of machinations going on within the Conservative Party at the moment, we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out,” Nigel Dodds told Northern Irish broadcaster UTV.

“...The leadership of the Conservative Party is a matter for the Conservative Party but what we want to see is a Tory leader that will actually deliver on Brexit and most importantly, match their actions with their words when it comes to the integrity of the union.”