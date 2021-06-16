EU being excessively "purist" over post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland, says UK

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - London accused the European Union again on Wednesday of being excessively “purist” in its view of trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, saying there was no risk of sausages ending up in the bloc’s single market via the British province.

David Frost, Britain’s Brexit minister, said London had proposed to Brussels an extension of a grace period from checks for foodstuffs such as chilled meats to help defuse a row over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

“I still sort of hold out some hope that they might agree to that,” Frost told a parliamentary committee. “It does seem to us ... a very purist point for the EU to insist upon given that there is as far as we’re aware no risk of great British sausages ending up in the single market.”