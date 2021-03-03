Sinn Fein says UK trying to 'unilaterally override' Brexit terms

FILE PHOTO: Michelle O'Neill, vice president of Sinn Fein, arrives at the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland nationalists Sinn Fein accused the British government on Wednesday of trying to unilaterally override agreements with the European Union by extending grace periods for food imports to the region.

Britain on Wednesday extended a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products heading to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1 in a bid to to ease post-Brexit trade frictions.

“This appears to be another unilateral attempt to override what has been agreed,” Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill, who took part in recent EU-UK meetings on the issue, told BBC television.