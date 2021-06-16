Getting nothing back, UK minister says frustration is growing with EU

FILE PHOTO: British and European Union flags are seen ahead of a meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Frustration in the British government is rising because London has offered a number of proposals to solve a standoff with the European Union over Northern Ireland but has not had a lot back, Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday.

“Our position is that we would like to find negotiated agreements that ... bring it back to the sort of light-touch agreement that we thought we were agreeing,” Frost told a parliamentary committee.

“Our frustration ... is that we’re not getting a lot of traction, and we feel we have put in a lot of ideas and we haven’t had very much back to help move these discussions forward, and meanwhile ... time is running out.”