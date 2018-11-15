Local Northern Irish DUP lawmaker says it's clear Brexit deal is dead

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The draft divorce deal agreed between British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Union negotiators is dead, a member of the small Northern Irish party propping up her government said after a number of British ministers resigned on Thursday.

“What’s absolutely clear is that this deal is dead and my prediction is that Theresa May will not be the prime minister of the UK by Christmas,” Jim Wells, a member of Northern Ireland’s regional assembly and not one of the 10 members of the British parliament whose votes May needs, told Irish broadcaster RTE.

“It’s quite clear that this is unravelling and this was an impossible deal and many, many Conservative MPs, the main reason they are against this is that it undermines the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom.”