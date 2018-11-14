DUP leader makes May aware of concerns in a 'frank' meeting

FILE PHOTO: DUP Leader Arlene Foster talks to the media at a news conference at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the small Northern Irish party propping up Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government said it made her aware of its concerns around the draft agreement on withdrawal from the European Union in a “frank meeting” on Wednesday.

“We had a frank meeting tonight with the prime minister lasting almost an hour. She is fully aware of our position and concerns,” DUP leader Arlene Foster said on Twitter.

Earlier, May won the backing of her cabinet for the draft agreement on terms of the UK exit. The issue of the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland has been the biggest obstacle in the Brexit talks.