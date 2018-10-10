DUP leader says she will not accept diminished roles for Northern Ireland in UK

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of the Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Wednesday that she would not accept a Brexit deal that diminishes the province’s status.

Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster holds a news conference at the European Parliament after a meeting with EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We will not burden future generations with a deal which diminishes Northern Ireland’s position in the United Kingdom,” Arlene Foster said in a statement following a second day of meetings between her Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and EU officials.