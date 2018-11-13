DUP says its Brexit "red lines" well-known amid reports of Irish border deal

FILE PHOTO: Zig-zag steps lead up to the prehistoric stone fort of Grianan of Aileach where you can view the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, seen from near the border village of Speenogue, Ireland, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Brexit “red lines” set out by the small Northern Irish party propping up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government are well known, a spokeswoman for the party said on Tuesday, as it waited to see the details of a final deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

“We have to wait to see a deal. Our red lines are well known,” the spokeswoman for the Democratic Unionist Party told Reuters when asked to respond to reports that the EU and United Kingdom had agreed a draft divorce deal text.